ROSWELL, Ga. — Police are investigating after one person was hit by a vehicle early Monday.

According to Roswell police, the incident occurred at the intersection of Highway 92 and Hardscrabble Road.

Authorities said the pedestrian is conscious, alert, breathing, and being medically evaluated.

As of now, the victim’s age and identity have not been released.

Officials have not said what led up to the incident. It is unknown if anyone has been taken into custody.