Local

Peachtree Street reopening after protestor chains themselves to construction equipment

Peachtree Street shut down

ATLANTA — Part of a busy Midtown street is shut down after a protester chained themselves to construction equipment.

WSB is flying over the scene where police have blocked off Peachtree Street between 17th Street and West Peachtree Street.

The organizers of Stop Cop City says one of their protesters locked themselves to Brasfield & Gorrie construction equipment. The construction company is one of the head contractors for the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.

It’s unclear when the road will reopen. Drivers can use Spring Street, Piedmont Avenue and West Peachtree Street as alternates.

This is the second time this year that “Stop Cop City” protesters have chained themselves to equipment in the Midtown area.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!