Peachtree Street reopening after protestor chains themselves to construction equipment

ATLANTA — Part of a busy Midtown street is shut down after a protester chained themselves to construction equipment.

WSB is flying over the scene where police have blocked off Peachtree Street between 17th Street and West Peachtree Street.

The organizers of Stop Cop City says one of their protesters locked themselves to Brasfield & Gorrie construction equipment. The construction company is one of the head contractors for the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.

It’s unclear when the road will reopen. Drivers can use Spring Street, Piedmont Avenue and West Peachtree Street as alternates.

This is the second time this year that “Stop Cop City” protesters have chained themselves to equipment in the Midtown area.

©2024 Cox Media Group