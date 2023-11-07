Peach Pass partners with E-Z Pass, expands toll access across 8 states

If you drive on Georgia’s Express Lanes using a Peach Pass, there are now several more states where it’s convenient to do the same.

The Georgia State Road and Tollway Authority has announced after a successful test, Peach Pass customers can now use their transponder to pay for tolls in eight additional states.

Those states include Florida, North Carolina, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, and Rhode Island.

The program works the other way too.

E-Z Pass customers in other states can now use their transponder on Georgia’s Express Lanes.

Peach Pass is also currently interoperable with Florida’s SunPass, E-Pass and LeeWay, and North Carolina’s QuickPass.

“Just in time for the holidays, Peach Pass is the gift that keeps on giving for customers who want more,” said Jannine Miller, Executive Director at SRTA. “Now there’s access to travel in more states with the convenience of using Peach Pass quickly and easily to pay tolls. This will allow both Peach Pass and E-Z Pass customers to keep moving, so they can save time and get to life quicker.”

