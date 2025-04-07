Local

Passengers encouraged to arrive hours early due to long security lines at Atlanta airport

By Miles Montgomery and WSB Radio News Staff
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
Travelers are experiencing delays and long lines at security checkpoints at the world’s busiest airport on Monday.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport officials are encouraging passengers to arrive two-and-a-half hours prior to their scheduled boarding time due to longer wait times.

The airport is also experiencing multiple flight interruptions, with 596 delays and 53 cancellations reported, according to Flightaware.com.

Security wait times have been as long as 80 minutes, according to officials, while the current security wait time is around 35 minutes.

Passengers are also encouraged to continuously monitor communications from their airline.

