Part of I-285 near GA 400 shut down over flash flooding

ATLANTA — Heavy rain is moving through parts of metro Atlanta.

A flash flood warning has been issued for parts of DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties.

Severe Weather Team Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said the warning is expected to expire at 9:45 p.m.

Currently, part of Interstate 285 near Roswell Road and Georgia 400 is shut down because of flooding.

Here is what you need to know for Tuesday: