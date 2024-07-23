Local

Part of I-285 near GA 400 shut down over flash flooding

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Part of I-285 near GA 400 shut down over flash flooding Part of Interstate 285 near Roswell Road and Georgia 400 is shut down because of flooding. (PHOTO: GDOT)

By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — Heavy rain is moving through parts of metro Atlanta.

A flash flood warning has been issued for parts of DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties.

Severe Weather Team Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said the warning is expected to expire at 9:45 p.m.

Currently, part of Interstate 285 near Roswell Road and Georgia 400 is shut down because of flooding.

Here is what you need to know for Tuesday:

  • More widespread showers and storms are likely later this week
  • Chance for rain anywhere at any time
  • Potential for 1-2″+ of rain across north Georgia through the end of the week
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!