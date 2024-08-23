Parents push for accountability after multiple fights break out after football game in DeKalb

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A fight involving students was captured on camera, right after a high school football game in DeKalb County.

While Brookhaven Police investigate several off-campus fights after a high school football game last week, the DeKalb County School District is reminding parents of some important protocols.

A parent sent a video that shows dozens of DeKalb County students fighting after last Friday’s high school football game.

At least three students were jumped last Friday when they left school grounds and were hanging out in store parking lots nearby.

The fights were right after the game at Adams Stadium on North Druid Hills Road, but they didn’t happen on campus.

That’s why Brookhaven police are trying to figure out which students started the fights.

DeKalb County School Police Chief Tracey Whaley is helping.

“We have partnerships with every law enforcement agency in the county,” Whaley said.

He said if parents want DCSD to protect their kids at and after these games, the students need to stay on campus.

“During and following games we want all students to remain on campus until their ride gets there. When you leave campus, you’re not in a controlled area. We have very little ability to affect safety outside of our campuses. We do have those strategic partnerships but they have resources that are stretched thin as well,” Whaley said.

Whaley has a plan to try and prevent the fights from starting.

“We’re working to maybe increase patrols in those areas, maybe even try to employ some of their officers for those areas,” Whaley explained.

Last week’s game had several weather delays and Whaley said that may have played a role in parents not getting here on time.

There’s a game Friday night and Whaley is encouraging parents to be there early to grab their kids afterwards. The faster students clear, the safer things will be.