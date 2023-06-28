Painting by former President Carter gets $225K at auction

ATLANTA — A president and a painter, former President Jimmy Carter is helping further the Carter Center’s mission of promoting peace across the globe.

A 2013 oil painting of a bald eagle in flight by the former president sold for $225,000 at the annual Carter Center Weekend auction at the Loews Atlanta Hotel.

The weekend raised $2,392,385 for The Carter Center through donations and auction sales.

“We were thrilled to have so many loyal supporters come to our hometown for Carter Center Weekend for the first time in its 31 years,” said CEO Paige Alexander. “Their generosity will help us improve health, protect human rights, advance democracy, and address mental health around the world.”

The biggest ticket item at the auction was a portfolio of poetry and artwork on human rights that featured works by the Dalai Lama, Maya Angelou, Bob Dylan, Yoko Ono and Tom Wolfe, which sold for $500,000.

Other items sold at the auction included a baseball signed by Joe DiMaggio, Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter fly-fishing memorabilia and a week-long trip to Provence, France.

