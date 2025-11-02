Operations resume after suspicious package cleared at Georgia World Congress Center

ATLANTA — Regular operations are set to resume at the Georgia World Congress Center after a suspicious package prompted an early morning evacuation during the DreamHack Atlanta 2025 gaming festival.

According to GWCC officials, the owner of the package has since been identified, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed that it did not pose a threat. Bomb Squad technicians inspected and cleared the item following a K-9 alert around 7 a.m. Sunday during a routine security sweep.

DreamHack organizers said doors will reopen at 10:30 a.m. after a brief delay to allow authorities to complete their investigation. Sunday marks the third and final day of the three-day gaming festival.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.