Local

Suspicious package prompts evacuation at Georgia World Congress Center during DreamHack Festival

By WSB Radio News Staff
Police lights
FILE PHOTO: (fotosr52 - stock.adobe.com)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Authorities are investigating a suspicious package that prompted an emergency response Sunday morning at the Georgia World Congress Center in downtown Atlanta.

According to GWCC officials, a K-9 unit detected the package around 7 a.m. during a routine security sweep inside the facility. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Bomb Squad was called to the scene shortly after the alert.

The incident occurred as DreamHack Atlanta 2025, a major three-day gaming festival entered its final day. Attendees were evacuated while investigators work to assess the situation.

Emergency crews are keeping both present and arriving guests from entering the building as the investigation continues.

No injuries have been reported, and officials have not released further details about the package or when the venue might reopen.

This is a developing story.

Top Stories
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!