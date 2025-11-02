Suspicious package prompts evacuation at Georgia World Congress Center during DreamHack Festival

ATLANTA — Authorities are investigating a suspicious package that prompted an emergency response Sunday morning at the Georgia World Congress Center in downtown Atlanta.

According to GWCC officials, a K-9 unit detected the package around 7 a.m. during a routine security sweep inside the facility. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Bomb Squad was called to the scene shortly after the alert.

The incident occurred as DreamHack Atlanta 2025, a major three-day gaming festival entered its final day. Attendees were evacuated while investigators work to assess the situation.

Emergency crews are keeping both present and arriving guests from entering the building as the investigation continues.

No injuries have been reported, and officials have not released further details about the package or when the venue might reopen.

This is a developing story.