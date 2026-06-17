One GLP-1 medication led to greater weight loss than others, UGA study finds

ATHENS, GA — Researchers at the University of Georgia have found differences in weight-loss results among FDA-approved GLP-1 medications used by non-diabetic adults.

The study analyzed results from 15 controlled Phase 3 clinical trials involving more than 14,000 patients.

Researchers found that Zepbound resulted in weight loss averaging slightly more than 20% of participants’ starting body weight.

By comparison, patients taking Wegovy lost an average of 15% of their starting body weight.

According to the University of Georgia researchers, this is the first study to compare the efficacy of the three FDA-approved GLP-1 medications in non-diabetic patients using the drugs for weight loss.

The findings suggest not all GLP-1 medications produce the same level of weight loss in non-diabetic adults.

WSB Radio’s Bill Caiaccio contributed to this story.