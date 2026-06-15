One dead after crash closes I-75 south in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Lanes are beginning to reopen on Interstate 75 south near the Central Avenue exit following a deadly crash that caused hours of delays Monday morning.

According to Atlanta Fire Rescue, the crash happened around 6 a.m. and involved a pickup truck and a car.

Officials say one person died at the scene. A second person was injured, but Atlanta Fire Rescue has not released that person’s condition.

The person who died has not been identified.

The crash investigation has been ongoing since 6 a.m. Nearly four hours later, only the right lane was open while all other southbound lanes remained blocked.

Lanes are now beginning to reopen as the investigation continues.

Drivers were advised to use Interstate 85 south as an alternate route while the closure remained in place.