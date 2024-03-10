Officers need help identifying remains found in South Fulton woods

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton police need help identifying the remains of someone found in the woods late last year.

On Dec. 19, 2023, someone was walking through the woods near Sandtown Center Boulevard and Reel Lake Drive near Camp Creek Parkway when he found the remains of a man.

Officers said it was unclear how long the remains had been there but officers believe it was the remains of a man in his 20s.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Forensic Department made a sketch with hopes that someone would be able to identify him.

Anyone with information, contact the South Fulton Police Department at 470-809-7300.

