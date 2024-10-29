Shots fired after man pulls gun on someone inside Four Seasons Hotel in midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating an armed person near the Four Seasons Hotel in Midtown Atlanta.

Sources confirmed that a man pulled a gun on someone on a high floor inside the hotel.

At one point, police were able to see the suspect, who has not been identified, on a balcony, but do not have eyes on him now, according to sources.

Police said that out of an abundance of caution they have set up a perimeter around the hotel.

APD said road closures include 14th St NE at W Peachtree St NE and Crescent Ave NE, 13th St NE at W Peachtree St NE and Crescent Ave NE, and the Peachtree Walk.

This is a developing story. Stay with 95.5 WSB for updates.



