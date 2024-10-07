Local

Active shooter at situation reported at Gwinnett County Jail, no threat to public

By Ann Powell

Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office reported of an active shooter situation at the Gwinnett County Jail on Monday afternoon.

It happened at the sheriff’s office headquarters and county jail.

Officials did not say what led up to the shooting. There is no word if any deputies or officers were injured.

There is no threat to the public.

Due to the ongoing investigation, the sheriff’s office is not accepting any new intakes into the facility and traffic near the area will be redirected.

