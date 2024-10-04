Local

Off-duty Atlanta police detective killed after breaking into Douglas County home

Off-duty Atlanta police detective killed by Douglas County homeowner (WSB-TV)

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Douglas County homeowner told investigators that he was forced to shoot and kill an off-duty Atlanta police detective after he tried to break into his neighbor’s home on Friday morning.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Captain Jon Mauney said that it was around 5 a.m. when deputies responded to reports of an attempted burglary at a home on Orkney Way in the St. Andrews Country Club neighborhood.

“A person attempted to gain entry into the residence (and) when he gained entrance, the homeowner produced a firearm in self-defense and shot the individual. We believe the burglar lived in the neighborhood,” Mauney said.

