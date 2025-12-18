North Atlanta High School announces new safety measures after student stabbing

ATLANTA — North Atlanta High School is rolling out new safety measures following a stabbing involving two students that sent one student to the hospital.

In a letter to parents and guardians, Principal Angela Mitchell acknowledged the incident made it a difficult day for the school community. As a result, students will no longer be allowed to bring personal scissors to school. If scissors are needed in the classroom, teachers will provide them and collect them after use.

School officials also announced that staff members will undergo “mindset training” aimed at helping prevent and resolve conflicts. In addition, the school is establishing a new Student Safety Council.

Administrators say students who are not involved in supervised after-school activities will be asked to leave campus promptly after dismissal. High school students will also receive a refresher on how to report concerns using the school’s anonymous reporting system.

School leaders say the added precautions are intended to improve safety and support the school community following the incident.

WSB Radio’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story.