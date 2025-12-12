Student injured in a stabbing at north Atlanta high school

ATLANTA — There was a fight outside the cafeteria at North Atlanta High School between two students Friday morning, during which one student was injured after being stabbed with a pair of scissors.

The student was reportedly stabbed in the face and is being treated at a nearby hospital.

The school system saying this was an isolated incident involving only the two students.

No other students were involved, and there is no ongoing threat to students or staff.

Normal school operations have continued.

Below is the full statement from Atlanta Public Schools: