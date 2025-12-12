Student injured in a stabbing at north Atlanta high school

ATLANTA — There was a fight outside the cafeteria at North Atlanta High School between two students Friday morning, during which one student was injured after being stabbed with a pair of scissors.
The student was reportedly stabbed in the face and is being treated at a nearby hospital.
The school system saying this was an isolated incident involving only the two students.
No other students were involved, and there is no ongoing threat to students or staff.
Normal school operations have continued.
Below is the full statement from Atlanta Public Schools:
<i>This morning at North Atlanta High School, a physical altercation occurred outside the cafeteria between two students, during which one student sustained an injury involving a pair of scissors. School staff responded to secure the area, ensure the safety of all students, and provide care to the injured student who is currently being treated at a local hospital.</i>
<i>This was an isolated incident involving only the two students. No other students were involved, and there is no ongoing threat to students or staff. Normal school operations have continued.</i>
<i>Atlanta Public Schools takes matters involving student safety very seriously. The incident is being investigated by school administrators, following all applicable student discipline protocols, and by Atlanta Public Schools Police with criminal charges pending.</i>
<i>The safety and well-being of our students and staff remain the highest priority at all Atlanta Public Schools.</i>
<i>Families are encouraged to take a moment to speak with their student(s) about resolving conflicts in safe and respectful ways. Students are reminded that trusted adults and support resources are available on campus should they need assistance.</i>— Seth Coleman, Atlanta Public Schools spokesperson