Nonprofit group proposes opening 'futuristic' museum in Atlanta

A nonprofit group is proposing to build a $100 million future-focused museum in downtown Atlanta.

According to The Atlanta Journal Constitution, the team is looking at sites near the city’s entertainment attractions.

“The group has yet to raise the needed funds and no site has been selected, but its boosters say it would feature immersive digital experiences on topics ranging from health care, transportation sustainability and entertainment,” The AJC’s Zachary Hansen writes.

Hansen adds that the project’s “lead booster, David Wynett,” has said it would be “great to have a national asset, FutureVerse, based here in Atlanta.”

The AJC reports that officials at Emory Healthcare, Morehouse School of Medicine, Georgia State University, Georgia Tech and the University of Georgia are “serving in advisory roles for the initiative.”

Wynett said that so far, “the effort has raised $250,000 to date,” Hansen writes. “He aims to eclipse $1 million in funding before trying to finalize a project site.”

The Atlanta Business Chronicle was one of the first news organizations to report on FutureVerse’s plans.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution contributed to this story

