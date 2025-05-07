Noah’s Ark says goodbye to beloved black bear, Baloo

LOCUST GROVE, GA — Staff at Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary in Locust Grove are mourning the loss of a beloved resident. Baloo, a 23-year-old black bear, has been humanely euthanized after showing signs of decline and a loss of appetite.

Baloo was one of three bear cubs who came to Noah’s Ark for a better life after suffering poor treatment while kept in captivity by a drug dealer.

His cremains will join those of a lion named Leo and a tiger named Shere Kahn, who are already memorialized at the sanctuary.

“With heavy hearts, we share that our beloved Baloo has crossed the rainbow bridge. Baloo, the last member of the beloved “BLT” trio—Baloo the bear, Leo the lion, and Shere Khan the tiger—was more than just a favorite at Noah’s Ark. He was family. For over 23 years, he brought joy, strength, and a sense of wonder to everyone who met him."