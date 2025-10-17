‘No Kings’ rallies planned nationwide this weekend, including major event in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Organizers say thousands of people are expected to take part in “No Kings” rallies across the country this weekend, including a large gathering planned at the Atlanta Civic Center.

The protests, organized by a coalition that includes the Indivisible Georgia Coalition and the ACLU of Georgia, are aimed at denouncing what participants describe as “authoritarian” policies of the Trump administration.

National organizer Eunice Epstein-Ortiz says the movement has grown significantly since its first event in June. “No Kings is back. We have over 2,600 events with millions anticipated to join,” she said. Epstein-Ortiz added that the movement reflects “grassroots activism” happening in local communities nationwide, “on the ground locally, volunteering to bring their neighbors, families and friends together.”

In Georgia, more than 30 cities are expected to host “No Kings” events, with one of the largest gatherings planned for Midtown Atlanta. Local organizer Laura Judge says turnout is expected to exceed the June rally, which drew thousands downtown. “We had to find a bigger space, which is why we have moved it over to the Civic Center from Liberty Plaza,” Judge said.

The Atlanta City Council approved a permit for what it describes as a “stationary” protest at the Civic Center. However, Judge says a march may still occur, with details still being finalized. “A march is being mapped out, but we haven’t got those details yet,” she said.

Judge added that some partnering organizations are not bound by the same permit requirements. “Some of our partnering endorsing organizations for this rally, they don’t have to have the same kind of requirements we do with having a permit or having security there,” she explained.

The City of Atlanta posted on social media that it looks forward to another peaceful march but did not clarify whether the permit applies to street demonstrations.

Not everyone supports the rallies. House Speaker Mike Johnson criticized the events, calling them “a collection of wild-leftist policy priorities” and, in later comments, referred to them as a “hate America rally.”

The “No Kings” protests coincide with a federal government shutdown and are expected to draw millions of participants nationwide. Organizers say Saturday’s demonstrations could become “the largest single-day protest in modern history.”