‘No information compromised:’ Henry Co. confirms precinct left unlocked after early voting

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County elections officials confirmed Monday that the polling precinct at the Locust Grove Library was left unlocked when early voting finished Friday night.

Officials said that the Henry County Elections Board confirmed no voting totals, digital memory cards, or other mechanisms that could be used for election interference were left in the facility.

Additionally, members of the Election Board said the purpose of elections staff at the precinct after early voting ended was to “remove such information and devices, effectively closing the advanced voting site.”

Still, officials said once they were made aware of the error and the unlocked precinct, and had conducted a thorough internal review, they spoke to staff to address the seriousness of the issue. Officials also said they will be engaging in additional training on all processes and protocols for Henry County Elections and Voter Registration staff.

The issues at the voting precinct come just a few weeks after Elections Director Ameika Banks resigned from her post after a county investigation into several infractions and administrative errors, though the incident is unrelated.

After Banks resigned, the county installed the Assistant Elections Director Leigh Phillips as Interim Director, saying the move would ensure the 2024 election was not disrupted and would be a transparent, efficient election and would ensure the election’s integrity.

“Please know that we don’t take this incident lightly and understand the paramount importance of safeguarding our elections process, however because the other protocols were followed, no voter information nor tabulations were compromised, as the polling location was completely shut down from the early voting cycle,” the Board said in a statement.