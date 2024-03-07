Local

No Fulton County residents’ info leaked by hackers, at least not yet

The ransomware hack of Fulton County government systems Jan. 28 is still hampering county business, but fears that residents’ stolen personal information would be publicized — and potentially used by fraudsters — have not come true, County Manager Dick Anderson said.

“To date, we’ve had no release of sensitive data or further threats to do so,” he told county commissioners during their regular meeting.

The attack took many county systems offline, including phones. Service restoration is “largely complete,” but technical and law enforcement investigations continue, Anderson said. That includes security upgrades as well.

The water-bill payment system is back online, and work continues on the “big three” systems: tax offices, the courts, and the internal employee system, Anderson said.

Election systems, though temporarily taken offline out of caution, were not affected; and early voting has been underway for the March 12 presidential primary, he said.

Anderson hopes all computer systems will be restored within the next month.

After the LockBit ransomware group deadline passed, Fulton County Commission Chair Robb Pitts insisted neither the county nor anyone on its behalf paid any ransom.

