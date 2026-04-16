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No credible threat found to Athens Turning Point USA rally, Secret Service says

By WSB Radio News Staff
Vice President Vance Speaks At TPUSA Event In Athens, Georgia ATHENS, GEORGIA - APRIL 14: U.S. Vice President JD Vance (R) speaks with Turning Point USA spokesperson Andrew Kolvet during a Turning Point USA event at Akins Ford Arena at the Classic Center on April 14, 2026 in Athens, Georgia. Vance has continued to support Turning Point USA and its mission following the 2025 murder of the organization's founder and leader, Charlie Kirk. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATHENS, GA — The Secret Service has reportedly determined there was no credible threat to this week’s Turning Point USA rally in Athens.

The rally was attended by Vice President JD Vance, however Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk skipped Tuesday’s conservative event after a recommendation from her security team.

Sources say the Secret Service responsible for protecting the Vice President was not tracking any credible threats to Vance or to the stadium near the University of Georgia campus where the rally was held. Agents informed Vance that it was safe to attend.

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