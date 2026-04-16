No credible threat found to Athens Turning Point USA rally, Secret Service says

ATHENS, GA — The Secret Service has reportedly determined there was no credible threat to this week’s Turning Point USA rally in Athens.

The rally was attended by Vice President JD Vance, however Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk skipped Tuesday’s conservative event after a recommendation from her security team.

I was so looking forward to tonight’s event at the @universityofga with our Vice President @JDVance, but after all our family has been through, I take my security team’s recommendations extremely seriously. Thank you to our amazing Georgia chapter for your support. God bless you… https://t.co/f2rBre9ArJ — Erika Kirk (@MrsErikaKirk) April 14, 2026

Sources say the Secret Service responsible for protecting the Vice President was not tracking any credible threats to Vance or to the stadium near the University of Georgia campus where the rally was held. Agents informed Vance that it was safe to attend.