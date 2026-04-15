Erika Kirk cancels appearance at Turning Point USA event in Athens due to threats

Erika Kirk, the CEO of Turning Point USA and the widow of founder Charlie Kirk skipped a TPUSA event in Athens after receiving what are described as “serious threats”.

Vice President JD Vance attended the event as planned.

“I talked to the Secret Service, and obviously these guys do a very good job, and I said, ‘you know what, let’s let Erika do what she needs to do for herself and for her family, and let’s go and make this an amazing event with the Georgia Bulldogs’,” Vance said.

Vance calls attacks on Erika Kirk following the murder of her husband “disgusting.”

Charlie Kirk was shot and killed at an event last September in Utah.

Details of threats in Athens have not been released.