No charges will be filed after deadly dog attack in Fulton County

UNION CITY, GA — Fulton County authorities have announced that no criminal charges will be filed following the fatal mauling of 62-year-old Donna Nguyen in Union City in August.

Police Chief Wade Yates stated that investigators found no physical evidence or witnesses to definitively identify the dogs involved.

Authorities noted that the dogs were not believed to be involved in the attack, and they showed no signs of aggression or evidence linking them to the incident.

Nguyen’s son, Charles Ingram, expressed the family’s heartbreak, saying, “The main thing that bothers me about the situation is my mother didn’t deserve that. There could be a possibility that she would still be here today. That’s something only God knows.”

Following the attack, Fulton County Animal Services took five dogs into custody. Four have since been euthanized, while a fifth remains in care.

Last week, an officer who failed to respond appropriately to the 911 call was fired following a review. Two employees from Lifeline Animal Project, a nonprofit assisting with animal control, were also fired.

An update to a GoFundMe page for the victim said she suffered devastating injuries over 90% of her body in the attack.