Metro Atlanta officer fired after review of dog attack that killed woman

UNION CITY, GA — A Union City police officer has been fired following a review of how the department handled a deadly dog attack in August.

Donna Nguyen died after she was mauled by a pack of dogs near her home. Her son, Charles Ingram, says learning about the officer’s firing only adds to his family’s pain.

Police have not released details on what led to the officer’s termination, citing an ongoing internal investigation.

“The main thing that bothers me about the situation is my mother didn’t deserve that. There could be a possibility that she would still be here today. That’s something that God knows,” said Ingram.

Fulton County Animal Services took five dogs into custody following the attack. Four have since been euthanized.

The family says they plan to pursue legal action against the city.