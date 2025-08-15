Union City woman dies after pack of dogs attack her

UNION CITY, GA — A Union City woman has died just days after being mauled by a pack of dogs, according to family members.

An update to a GoFundMe page for the victim said she suffered devastating injuries over 90% of her body in the attack, which happened on Lakeside Drive.

Fulton County Animal Services took five dogs into custody following the incident. Four have since been euthanized.

Fulton County police say the investigation is ongoing, and no charges have been filed at this time.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story