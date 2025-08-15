Local

Union City woman dies after pack of dogs attack her

By WSB Radio News Staff
Union City police cruiser Union City Police Department
By WSB Radio News Staff

UNION CITY, GA — A Union City woman has died just days after being mauled by a pack of dogs, according to family members.

An update to a GoFundMe page for the victim said she suffered devastating injuries over 90% of her body in the attack, which happened on Lakeside Drive.

Fulton County Animal Services took five dogs into custody following the incident. Four have since been euthanized.

Fulton County police say the investigation is ongoing, and no charges have been filed at this time.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!