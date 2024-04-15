Newton County teen breathing on her own after falling off golf cart, suffering brain bleed

The family of a Georgia teen hospitalized after falling off a golf cart while on vacation in Florida says she is showing signs of improvement.

Haydin Young’s grandmother, Renee Smith, told Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin that the 16-year-old is now breathing on her own.

Young fell off the back of a golf cart that was traveling about 20 to 25 mph. She hit her head, but she was able to walk away seemingly fine until the next morning.

“Saturday night, her boyfriend’s mom called me and said she’s acting funny. She’s talking differently, breathing differently, and the side of her face is swollen. Then they finally noticed a little bruise back behind her ear,” Smith said.

Young was rushed to a hospital in Panama City then flown to a Pensacola hospital with a massive brain bleed. The family put her on life support to help her breathe.

By Sunday, doctors were able to remove her breathing tubes.

Smith says the family has been grateful for all the prayers, thoughts and “Haydin Strong” posts on social media.

“That made me feel wonderful. It’s great to know that she is so loved by everyone. And the love and support and the prayers, I’m really appreciative of all the prayers,” said Smith.

©2024 Cox Media Group