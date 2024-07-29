Georgia Secretary of State launches website for voters to cancel their registration

ATLANTA — The Georgia Secretary of State launched a new website on Monday that allows Georgia voters to cancel their registration.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says the new secure site allows voters to remove outdated registrations.

The portal is set up for voters who move out of the state, no longer wish to be registered in Georgia or if you’re a relative of a voter who died.

If someone wanted to cancel their registration before the website, a voter had to fill out a cancellation form and drop it off at their county elections office.

Raffensperger says it’s a convenient tool for any voter who wants to secure their voter registration by canceling their old one when they move out of state.

He says it will also help keep Georgia’s voter registration database up to date.

“This is a convenient tool for any voter who wants to secure their voter registration by cancelling their old one when they move out of state,” Raffensperger said about the new website. “It will also help keep Georgia’s voter registration database up-to-date without having to rely on postcards being sent and returned by an increasingly inefficient postal system.”

How does the website work? A voter will need to go to https://cancelmyregistration.sos.ga.gov and fill out the form with their name,

Voters who wish to cancel their registration will simply access the site, enter their secret personal identifying information (such as Drivers License/State ID # or Full/Partial SSN), and indicate that they wish to be removed from the list of registered voters. County voter registration officials will receive a notification through GARVIS and remove the voter from the rolls.