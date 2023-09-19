New study ranks Emory, Grady high for inclusivity

Emory University Hospital Midtown and Grady Memorial Hospital are among the most racially inclusive hospitals nationwide, according to a new report.

Overall, however, Atlanta was listed as one of the most racially segregated hospital markets in the U.S.

The report from the Lown Institute, a non profit think tank based in Needham, Massachusetts, looked into how hospitals are doing at advancing health equity in their communities.

It ranked Grady Memorial Hospital the eighth most racially inclusive hospital in the country. Emory University Hospital Midtown came in at number 10.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports the Lown Institute looked at Medicare Advantage data and traditional Medicare claims, “along with the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey from 2021 for 3,142 hospitals around the nation for the study.”

The AJC’s Donovan J. Thomas adds, “The institute measured how well each hospital’s Medicare patient demographics aligned with the demographics of the hospital’s surrounding communities. Each hospital was given a ranking from one to five stars.” Read more here.

Representatives for the Lown Institute say hospitals like Emory and Grady show it is possible to serve everyone, even when it may be against their financial interest.

The 2023 Hospital Racial Inclusivity Report also identified U.S. cities with the most segregated healthcare markets.

Atlanta’s hospital market was ranked the 11th-most segregated in the country.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution contributed to this story.





