New program for area refugees will make Atlanta debut today

ATLANTA - With Metro Atlanta’s large refugee population, a new program from the U.S. State Department aimed to benefit them is debuting in Atlanta today.

The program is called Welcome Corps.

The program started last year and allows fully vetted U.S. citizens to help welcome and transition fully vetted refugees as they look to establish a new life in America.

Program CEO Nazanine Ash told WSB Radio the program was quite popular in it’s first year last year. and starting this year, there is the ability to sponsor families you know.

Welcome Corp is holding an event this afternoon at the Atlanta Marriott Suites Midtown for anyone who wants more information.

Sponsor applications are available at the Welcome Corp website.

