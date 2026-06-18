New plea for information in unsolved 2024 nightclub murder

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — DeKalb County police are renewing efforts to solve the 2024 killing of a man who was shot and killed at a nightclub.

Investigators say 30-year-old Xavia McClary was shot and killed at the Plush Club in March 2024 while protecting a woman.

Police have released photos and are asking for the public’s help identifying three witnesses they believe may have information about the case.

Witnesses to nightclub 2024 murder

Witnesses to nightclub 2024 murder

Witnesses to nightclub 2024 murder man working the door that night

“These individuals are not being accused of any wrong doings at this time. We simply believe that they may have information that can help us identify the person responsible for this crime,” Police Chief Greg Padrick said.

McClary’s mother, Shantal McClary, joined law enforcement officials in calling for information.

“Since that day, every morning has begun with the same heartbreak and the same unanswered question of who did this and why?” McClary said.

She also reflected on the time that has passed since her son’s death.

“816 days ago our lives were forever shattered,” McClary said.

DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran said the county will continue pushing for answers in the case.

“If necessary for families who have suffered losses, I will hold a press conference each and every week until we identify you,” Cochran said.

A reward is being offered in the case. Police say tips can be submitted anonymously.