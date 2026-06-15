New day center in Decatur expands help for people experiencing homelessness

ATLANTA — A new day center at New Life Church in Decatur is offering short-term assistance to people experiencing homelessness, including food and shelter support.

DeKalb County Community Development Director Alan Mitchell said the goal is to create a longer-term impact beyond immediate needs.

“The key focus here though is you got individuals who are in crisis give them stabilization and transform them to a better life,” Mitchell said. “There are other facilities we provide, but this is not one that we knew. No one has done this before in this metro area.”

Case workers at the center will provide mental health evaluations, job training and assistance for those working toward permanent housing, according to officials.

Officials said the program is designed to connect people in crisis with resources aimed at long-term stability.