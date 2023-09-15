New CDC director urges all Americans to get COVID-19 booster

ATLANTA - New Center for Disease Control (CDC) Director Dr. Mandy Cohen is urging all of us to get boosted this fall, but she knows her pleas may fall on deaf ears.

Only 17 percent of Americans got the last round of COVID-19 boosters released last fall. Cohen is hopeful those numbers will improve this time around.

“I know everyone wants to put COVID in the rearview mirror, but unfortunately it’s still here for us, here with us, and causing folks to get pretty sick, and particularly those over 65 to get really sick,” Dr. Cohen said.

Cohen was meeting with vaccine providers at CDC headquarters in Atlanta to talk about ways to reach Americans who may be on the fence about the vaccine.

“The first step is communicating that this week the CDC did recommend an updated COVID-19 vaccine for everyone over six months,” Dr. Cohen says. “I also want folks to know that I’m not just the CDC director, I’m also a mom, I’m a daughter, and I’m a wife. And, I wouldn’t recommend something for the American people that I wouldn’t recommend from my own family.”

Cohen says her daughters, husband and parents, who are over 65, will all be getting the booster.

