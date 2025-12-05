New case of deer with ‘Chronic Wasting Disease’ confirmed in Georgia

ATKINSON COUNTY, GA — A new case of ‘Chronic Wasting Disease’ in a deer has been confirmed in Georgia.

State wildlife officials say the deer that was found to have ‘Chronic Wasting Disease’ is in Atkinson County in southeast Georgia.

Since then, the state says nine total positive samples have turned up out of nearly 400 tested.

Chronic Wasting Disease, also known as ‘Zombie Deer Disease’, is a fatal neurological disease that affects deer, elk, and moose. There are no treatments for the disease and it always results in the death of the infected animal, officials said.

Chronic Wasting Disease has been reported in 36 states, according to officials. It takes up to two years for a deer to show symptoms, Tina Johannsen, an official with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division previously told WSB.

If you observe a deer with any of these symptoms, you are encouraged to contact contact your local WRD Game Management Office. Chronic Wasting Disease has not yet been known to be transmissible to humans, but the Centers for Disease Control says known CWD-positive deer should not be consumed.