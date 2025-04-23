‘Georgia DNR confirms second case of ‘Chronic Wasting Disease’ in deer

BERRIEN COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia wildlife officials say a second deer in the state has tested positive for “Chronic Wasting Disease” also known as “zombie deer disease.”

Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) is a fatal neurological disease that affects deer, elk, and moose. There are no treatments for the disease and it always results in the death of the infected animal.

Georgia wildlife officials confirm a 4-year-old buck was found in Berrien County around 400 yards away from the location where the first sick deer was found in January.

That case was reported in Lanier County.

It takes up to two years for a deer to show symptoms, Tina Johannsen, an official with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division previously told WSB.

The disease has been reported in deer, elk, and or moose in 36 states.

CWD was first discovered in 1967 in Fort Collins, Colorado, according to Georgia DNR officials.

While there have been no reported cases of humans contracting the disease, CDC officials warn against eating venison from infected deer.

If you observe a deer with any of these symptoms, please contact your local WRD Game Management Office. CWD has not yet been known to be transmissible to humans, but the Centers for Disease Control says known CWD-positive deer should not be consumed.

For more information, visit https://georgiawildlife.com/cwd.