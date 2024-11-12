The new baby sloth at Zoo Atlanta now has a name

ATLANTA — The baby sloth at Zoo Atlanta now has a name.

On August 9, a new baby sloth was born to Cocoa and Nutella at the zoo. On Tuesday, the zoo announced the sloth would be named “Rolo.”

The name was selected after a several-week naming campaign which included suggestions from the public.

The zoo said nearly 2,000 names were submitted by the public from October 24 to November 1. Ultimately, the zoo decided on Rolo so it could continue with the theme of being named after sweets, like his parents.

“We are excited to be able to associate a name with this special infant. For our Members and guests, a name can help make a connection to an individual, and a connection to an individual can lead to a connection with a species,” said Gina Ferrie, PhD, Vice President of Collections and Conservation. “We look forward to watching Rolo grow up as he helps us tell the story of these fascinating animals and their place in wild ecosystems.”

Hoffmann’s Two-Toed Sloths are native to South America and their natural habitats are forests and rainforests.