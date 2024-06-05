Nearly 30 rescued from Chattahoochee River after ‘pop-up rainstorm’

DULUTH, Ga. — Nearly 30 people are safe after being rescued from the Chattahoochee River on Tuesday.

Duluth police said the incident happened during a sudden ‘pop-up rainstorm’.

Duluth officers, along with the Gwinnett and Johns Creek Fire departments, jumped into action to calls of multiple people stranded on the river.

According to officials, Duluth officers and Gwinnett firefighters rescued eight people, and Johns Creek firefighters rescued 20.

“A huge thank you to all our first responders for their incredible work and dedication to keeping our community safe,” authorities said.

The Chattahoochee Riverkeeper said the river drains an area of 8,770 square miles and is the most heavily used water resource in Georgia.

