Nationwide recall of sodium chloride XR capsules due to concern of possible risk of heart attacks

The FDA released an announcement for a voluntary national recall of Potassium Chloride Extended-Release Capsules, USP (750 mg) 10 mEq K on Tuesday, June 25th.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA, Mahwah, NJ is reported that 114 batches could be a concern for the public because of the failed dissolution of the capsules.

This may create high potassium levels in the body, otherwise known as hyperkalemia, which can lead to cardiac arrest due to an irregular heart beat. Additionally, severe muscle weakness may occur.

The pharmaceutical is normally consumed for the treatment of low potassium in the patient’s body.

Patients are asked to return it to their primary physicians who prescribed the medication.

This recall coincides with another company recall, American Health Packaging that is reporting a voluntary recall of 21 batches of the same medication, Potassium Chloride Extended-Release Capsules, USP (750 mg) 10 mEq K, due to failed dissolution as well.

As of the posting date of the dual reports, there have been no documented cases of events that would cause concern nor hyperkalemia.

