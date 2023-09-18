Music Mudtown: Cleanup begins after rainy weekend at Piedmont Park

Call it “Music Mudtown.” Cleanup from this weekend’s Music Midtown festival is going to be time consuming and expensive.

Three inches of rain fell last week, including an inch over the weekend.

Music lovers flocked to the three day festival to see headliners like Guns N’ Roses, P!NK, Billie Eilish, Lil Baby, and The 1975.

The Piedmont Park conservancy says they’re working with the city to come up with a plan to repair the damage after about 90,000 visitors turned the park into a mud pit. Organizers will be footing the bill, and it is expected to be in the thousands.

A concert goer mentioned that some people would lose a shoe or two and just have to keep moving.

One park visitor said, “It looked pretty nasty. I don’t know how long it’s going to take for it to come back to where it needs to be.”

The good news is that taxpayers will not be held responsible.

The hope is to have the park restored and ready to go for the next festival, the Pride Festival, set for mid October.

©2023 Cox Media Group