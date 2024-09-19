Music icon Stevie Wonder set to perform at State Farm Arena in October

ATLANTA — Music icon Stevie Wonder announced he is set to perform on select dates in October, including a stop at State Farm Arena.

Stevie Wonder, 74, is set to go on a nine-city tour with a stop at State Farm Arena on Oct. 19. Ahead of his upcoming tour, Stevie Wonder has called for “joy over anger, kindness over recrimination, and peace over war.”

“As a special thank you, Stevie Wonder will be offering a designated amount of complimentary tickets to those in our communities who are already working tirelessly to fix our nation’s broken heart,” according to a press release.

Stevie Wonder became the youngest recording artist to achieve a No. 1 single with “Fingertips, Part 2.″ He was also the first to simultaneously reach No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100, R&B Singles and Album Charts.

Stevie Wonder has numerous accolades including a Presidential Medal of Freedom, an Academy Award, and 25 Grammy Awards. He has released countless hits and timeless records including “From the Bottom of My Heart,” “Moon River,” “Fingertips, Part 2,″ “You are the Sunshine of My Life,” “That’s What Friends are For,” “For Your Love,” “Jungle Fever,” “I Just Called To Say I Love You,” “Superstition,” “Uptight,” and more.

He also received several honorary degrees including a Doctorate of Humane Letters from Spelman College in Atlanta in 2016.

“Stevie Wonder continues to be a pivotal influence in U.S. and world events, demonstrating the activism that has made him such a vital voice for social progress and world harmony,” officials said in a press release.

To listen to Stevie Wonder’s new single “Can We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart,” click here.

Tickets go on sale on Sept. 20 at Noon. To purchase tickets, click here.