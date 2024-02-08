Multiple people shot inside Barrow County home

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Officials are investigating after multiple people were shot at a Georgia home, the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

On Thursday around 6:30 a.m., deputies along with investigators were at a home in the Kendall Park Subdivision in Winder.

Sheriff Jud Smith confirmed multiple people were shot inside the home.

Officials did not say how many people were shot nor the extent of their injuries.

“It does not appear that the public is in any immediate danger at this time,” the sheriff’s office said.

The victims’ ages and identities have not been released.

