Construction worker trapped, injured in trench collapse at site of new Brookhaven city hall project

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A worker was trapped and injured in a trench collapse at the site of the new Brookhaven city hall Thursday, police said.

GDOT cameras showed numerous emergency vehicles including Brookhaven police, fire and an ambulance at the corner of North Druid Hills Road and Peachtree Road.

Police have not yet confirmed what kind of injuries the worker sustained or the worker’s condition.

Part of North Druid Hills Road is shut down between Apple Valley and Peachtree Road.

The city broke ground on the project in October 2023.

