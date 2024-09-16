Motorcyclist punches side view mirror after ‘aggressive’ road rage incident along Carroll highway

A man is facing several charges after being involved in what police say was an aggressive road rage incident.
On Sept. 5, around 5 p.m., Carrollton officers were called to a hit-and-run on Bankhead Highway.
Police said it started when a motorcyclist, Chandler Kyle Detscher, displayed aggressive behavior on Highway 166 Bypass. Officials said Detsher was driving erratically and trying to hide the motorcycle’s license plate.
As the driver in a grey 2023 Toyota Highlander, signaled for Detscher to go around him, police said the suspect punched the side view mirror and sped away. The Toyota, which was owned by a local business, captured the motorcycle’s tag number and Detscher’s description.
CPD found Detscher at his home and his motorcycle in a storage shed, with the tag still hidden.
Detscher was arrested and charged with the following:
- Criminal trespass
- Aggressive driving
- Driving without a license
- Obstructing traffic
- Too fast for conditions
- Motorcycle lane violation (lane splitting)
- Improper lane change
- Obscured or missing plate
- Mirrors required
He was booked into the Carroll County jail.