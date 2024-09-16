Motorcyclist punches side view mirror after ‘aggressive’ road rage incident along Carroll highway

A man is facing several charges after being involved in what police say was an aggressive road rage incident.

On Sept. 5, around 5 p.m., Carrollton officers were called to a hit-and-run on Bankhead Highway.

Police said it started when a motorcyclist, Chandler Kyle Detscher, displayed aggressive behavior on Highway 166 Bypass. Officials said Detsher was driving erratically and trying to hide the motorcycle’s license plate.

As the driver in a grey 2023 Toyota Highlander, signaled for Detscher to go around him, police said the suspect punched the side view mirror and sped away. The Toyota, which was owned by a local business, captured the motorcycle’s tag number and Detscher’s description.

CPD found Detscher at his home and his motorcycle in a storage shed, with the tag still hidden.

Detscher was arrested and charged with the following:

Criminal trespass

Aggressive driving

Driving without a license

Obstructing traffic

Too fast for conditions

Motorcycle lane violation (lane splitting)

Improper lane change

Obscured or missing plate

Mirrors required

He was booked into the Carroll County jail.