Mother and daughter arrested after kidnapping two children from Gwinnett trampoline park

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A mother and her daughter are arrested after punching a DFCS employee in the face and kidnapping two children in Gwinnett County.

Starlita Moore is accused of taking her kids during a court-mandated visit at a trampoline park on Sugarloaf Parkway on November 8. Even though she is the mother of the children, she is not allowed custody of them. The children were previously taken in by DFCS.

Sgt. Collin Flynn with Gwinnett police says the woman’s 19-year-old daughter, Teisha Schulters, helped get the two children, ages 8 and 5, into a Chrysler 300 and take them. They were stopped by police in Alabama and arrested. Both children are safe and back in DFCS custody.

Moore was charged with two counts of kidnapping, interstate interference with custody, battery, simple battery, and cruelty to children in the 3rd degree. Schulters was charged with two counts of kidnapping and interstate interference with custody. Both children were placed in the custody of DFCS.

GCPD detectives are seeking more information on this case. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.



