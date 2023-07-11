Mother accidentally kills 10-year-old son while unloading handgun

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County boy is dead after he was shot to death by his own mother, according to the Clayton County Police Department.

On July 6 at around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to Grady in reference to a person shot call.

When officers arrived at the hospital, Grady officials told them a 10-year-old boy had died.

Police said 34-year-old Brittany Parks was unloading her handgun when it was accidentally discharged, traveling through the wall into the boy’s room, hitting him.

Through multiple interviews, police said Parks and her boyfriend gave different accounts of what led up to the shooting.

Police had enough evidence for probable cause, as all accounts of the incident implicated her.

She was charged with involuntary manslaughter, cruelty to children, and reckless conduct

