Morris Brown College welcomes international students for the first time in over 20 years

ATLANTA — A historically Black college is now welcoming international students for the first time in more than 20 years.

Morris Brown College lost its accreditation in 2002 and just regained it last year.

Without accreditation, Morris Brown students could not get federal financial aid or international student visas.

This milestone will allow educational opportunities for international students from around the world.

“We are thrilled by the reinstatement of the F-1 Visa at Morris Brown College - this is a historic occasion! I would like to express my gratitude to the team for their hard work and dedication in making this possible,” President Kevin James said.

According to James, Morris Brown has a tuition fee of $4,250 per semester.

In order to be eligible, international students must enroll as full-time students at the college, demonstrate proficiency in English or be enrolled in courses designed to improve English skills, provide proof of financial resources to support their studies in the United States, and possess ties to their home country that indicate their intention to return after completing their education in the United States.

