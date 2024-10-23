More than two million people have cast their ballots in Georgia

ATLANTA, GA — According to Gabriel Sterling, chief operating officer for the Georgia Secretary of State’s office, more than two million people have voted in Georgia so far.

Sterling posted on his X account, “As of 11:25am, Georgia has passed the 2,000,000 voter mark. The next milestone is the quarter million mark.”

As of 11:25am, Georgia has passed the 2,000,000 voter mark. The next milestone is the quarter million mark. Georgia counties and Georgia voters are doing their job…and doing it well. Keep it going. pic.twitter.com/sckmK54XcT — Gabriel Sterling (@GabrielSterling) October 23, 2024

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger predicts by the end of next week, the state will be close to 4 million early votes.

“With just under two weeks until the election, an astounding 26.8% of all active voters have already participated.

The last day to vote is November 5.

"



