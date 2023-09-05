More than 60 protesters named in RICO indictment connected to Atlanta public training center

ATLANTA — Court officials have confirmed that 61 people have been indicted in a racketeering case tied to protests at the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.

The Georgia Attorney General’s office will be prosecuting the case. We’re working to get a copy of the indictment.

This is a developing story. Stay with 95.5 WSB for latest.

The council approved legislation in 2021 that authorized a ground lease agreement with the Atlanta Police Foundation to build the training facility along Key Road. Since its approval, the project has been controversial leading to clashes between police and protesters at the future site.

Opposition to the facility grew louder after Manuel Teran, 26, was shot and killed during a January 18 raid at the site. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Teran opened fire on troopers as they tried to clear the site.

Within the past year, dozens of protesters have been arrested on domestic terrorism charges.

The GBI has also arrested three people connected to protests on money laundering and charity fraud charges.

