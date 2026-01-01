More than 1.5 million Georgians to see higher insurance premiums

ATLANTA — More than 1.5 million Georgians are going to see higher insurance premiums in the new year as COVID-19 era insurance subsidies expire at midnight on Jan 1.

Whitney Griggs with Georgians for a Healthy Future says the increases will vary.

“The average monthly premium is expected to go from about $70 for an enrollee per month to about $150 per month for an enrollee,” she said.

Griggs says the enrollment numbers could drop further in April when people who haven’t paid their premiums are removed from the rolls.

Griggs and other healthcare advocates worry the rising costs will mean people will choose not to get health insurance which will strain the overall healthcare system.